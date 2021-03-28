US Stamps
Hawaiian stamp duty revenue stamp of 1901 a good buy
Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
Unique among American states, Hawaii has issued stamps as a kingdom, a republic and a United States territory.
Hawaii was unified by war under King Kamehameha in 1795. It remained an independent kingdom until the last queen was deposed in 1893, after which it became the Republic of Hawaii. It was annexed as a territory of the United States in 1898.
In 1901 the Territory of Hawaii issued a slate blue and carmine $50 stamp duty revenue stamp (Scott R12). Printed in contrasting colors, the stamp design features attractive engraved scrollwork.
In addition to the inscriptions in English, the stamp is inscribed “Kanalima Dala” (Hawaiian for “fifty dollars”). The quantity issued was only 7,000 stamps.
The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the revenue stamp at $70 in unused, hinged condition and in used condition. A mint, never-hinged example is valued at $120.
The stamp is a good buy at about $55 to $60 in unused, hinged condition and in used condition, and at full Scott catalog value in mint, never-hinged condition.
