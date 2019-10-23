Hawkins collection of worldwide unused stamps in Dec. 4 Cherrystone auction

Nov 15, 2019, 8 AM

On Dec. 4 Cherrystone Auctions will offer the Hawkins collection of unused worldwide stamps. The auction includes this unused four-margin 1851 2-real red Queen Isabella II stamp of Spain. Cherrystone lists the stamp with a minimum bid of $7,000.

By Charles Snee

Cherrystone Auctions will present the Hawkins collection of choice unused stamps from selected European countries during the firm’s Dec. 4 sale in New York City.

The collection, which Cherrystone describes as “compact and powerful,” focuses on pre-World War II issues and has notable strength in the following countries: Albania, Austria, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland.

Numerous single stamps are accompanied by expertization certificates, according to Cherrystone. Also up for bids are 19 comprehensive country balances from the Hawkins collection.

Among the 63 lots of Spanish stamps available to bidders is a splendid unused example of the 1851 2-real red Queen Isabella II stamp (Scott 8). According to Cherrystone, the stamp has no gum, four clear margins and “nice delicate color.” Against the 2020 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue value of $20,000, Cherrystone lists the stamp with a minimum bid of $7,000.

A 2014 Committee of Experts in Philately (COMEX) certificate from the Society of Philatelic Experts of Barcelona attests to the stamp’s authenticity. The certificate states that at the time of examination, the stamp was “without defect or repair.”

Although not indicated on the COMEX certificate, Cherrystone notes that the stamp is signed by Roger Calves (1921-2009), a respected French stamp dealer and philatelic expert.

A handsome four-margin unused example of Austria’s 1854 6-kreuzer brown Coat of Arms stamp on machine-made paper (Scott 4b) is offered with a minimum bid of $280. A 1978 Enzo Diena certificate accompanies the stamp, which also bears the signature of French dealer Leon Miro (1894-1975).

Collectors will have the opportunity to bid on a complete set of unused imperforate horizontal pairs of the 1917 Iris issue from Greece (Scott 249a-259a).

Also included the same lot is an imperforate pair of the 4-drachma Iris, which was used only as a revenue stamp. The lot of 12 pairs is listed by Cherrystone with a minimum bid of $230.

Enthusiasts of early imperforate issues will be pleased to see that the Hawkins collection contains a complete set of eight of Portugal’s 1866-67 imperforate King Luiz stamps (Scott 17-24). Cherrystone describes the 5-reis, 10r and 120r stamps as having original gum, while the 25r, 50r, 80r and 100r stamps are without gum.

In its description of the set, Cherrystone emphasizes the fresh appearance and “all around” margins of the stamps. The set, which is valued at $1,825 in the 2020 Scott Standard catalog, is offered with a $475 minimum bid.

For additional information about the Hawkins collection sale, visit Cherrystone online, or contact Cherrystone Auctions, 119 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019.

