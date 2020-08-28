Hesburgh coil, other U.S. stamps to go off sale Dec. 31

Nov 24, 2020, 8 AM

The coil version of the 2017 Father Theodore Hesburgh commemorative forever stamp will be removed from sale Dec. 31.

By Jay Bigalke

A number of United States stamps will go off sale as of Dec. 31. The announcement was made in the Nov. 19 Postal Bulletin.

Among the stamps to be taken off sale is the 2017 Father Hesburgh commemorative forever stamp (Scott 5242) in a coil of 50 format. The stamp was also issued in a pane of 20, which will remain on sale.

The Father Hesburgh coil was only sold in South Bend, Ind., and through Stamp Fulfillment Services in Kansas City, Mo.

“Everything listed will be completely off sale after December 31,” USPS spokesman Roy Betts told Linn’s Stamp News. “All of the stamps are coming off sale due to low quantity.”

In addition to the Father Theodore Hesburgh coil stamp, the following stamps will be removed from sale Dec. 31: the 2015 Neon Celebrate forever stamp (Scott 5019), 2016 Christmas: Florentine Madonna and Child forever stamp (5143). 2016 Hanukkah forever stamp (5153), 2018 World War I: Turning the Tide commemorative forever stamp (5300); 2018 John Lennon forever stamps in the Music Icons series (5312-5315), 2018 Hanukkah forever stamp (5338), and the set of four 2019 Winter Berries forever stamps (5415-5418).

Some of the stamps not currently available at Stamp Fulfillment Services may still be available at some post offices nationwide.

