Highlights of Ibra 2023 world stamp exhibition in Germany

Mar 17, 2023, 12 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The world stamp exhibition Ibra 2023 will take place May 25-28 in Essen, Germany, and Eric Scherer of the collectors’ association Bund Deutscher Philatelisten provided highlights in a March 8 press release.

The show, organized by Bund Deutscher Philatelisten along with the service provider Philatelie Promotion UG, will host a bourse (sales area) of more than 100 dealers, auctioneers and postal administrations.

The Ibra 2023 exhibition is under the patronage of the International Federation of Philately (FIP). Alfred Schmidt, Bund Deutscher Philatelisten president, said there will be more than 750 exhibitors from around the world showing approximately 3,350 exhibit frames.

Experts will give lectures on a variety of topics in a forum on all four days of Ibra 2023.

Special exhibits of “Jewels of German Philately” and “100 Years of German Hyperinflation 1923” will be featured. The Ibra 2023 organizers refers to these special exhibits as “shows.”

World rarities will be on display, including the legendary Bordeaux letter, the only known cover franked with the first two stamps of Mauritius: the 1847 1-penny orange and 2d dark blue stamps inscribed “POST OFFICE” and featuring a left-facing portrait of Queen Victoria. These were the first stamps issued in the British colonies.

The show will also display a unique first-day cover of the Bavaria 1849 1-kreuzer black (Scott 1), also called the “Black One.”

Originally planned for 2021, the show was postponed to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the third FIP exhibition in Germany, following Ibra 1973 in Munich and Ibra 1999 in Nuremberg.

Ibra 2023 sponsors include Deutsche Post and the auction houses of Heinrich Kohler and Christoph Gaertner.

More information on the Ibra 2023 world stamp exhibition can be found online or by emailing United States commissioner Vesma Grinfelds.

