Hillary Clinton is president on souvenir sheet for sale on eBay

Liberia had prepared a souvenir sheet in advance of the 2016 presidential election featuring Hillary Clinton as the 45th president of the United States. A few of these sheets have surfaced. Liberia issued a similar sheet with a $450 stamp featuring Presid

By Denise McCarty

A Liberian souvenir sheet featuring Hillary Clinton as the 45th president of the United States is being offered for sale on eBay.

The availabity of this unissued souvenir sheet was announced in a press release from Anglo American Appraisal Services of New York City.

In the first paragraph of the press release, Anglo American Appraisal Services reported that the “Hillary Clinton Postage Stamp as the 45th President of the United States is to be withdrawn.”

The souvenir sheet is similar to the Liberian souvenir sheet issued in December 2016 commemorating Donald Trump as the 45th president.

Differences, of course, include a portrait of Clinton and a facsimile of her autograph on the stamp, and an inscription referring to her as the 45th president.

Another difference is the denomination; while the stamp in the Trump sheet is denominated $450, the one in the Clinton sheet is denominated $650.

Whether Liberia prepared both versions of the sheet fefore the Nov. 8, 2016, United States presidential election is not known. However, that is what happened in the 2000 George W. Bush and Al Gore presidental election when some examples of the Al Gore as president sheets and stamps were inadvertenly placed on sale before being withdrawn.

At that time, Emma Wuor, minister of posts and telecommunications for Liberia, said that “since this race was so close, we decided to design and produce stamps of both men.”

In its press release, Anglo American Appraisal Services said of the Clinton sheet: “Having antcipated a victory by Hillary Clinton, the country wanted to be the first to commemorate this historic event, a woman elected as the 45th President of the United States, with a postage stamp to be issued on the day of her Inauguration.

“Unfortunately for the Post Office in Liberia, the election did not turn out as anticipated and Donald Trump was the winner. The stamps have been withdrawn. The few that have survived could be very much in demand as ‘Non-Issued’ stamps for collectors.”

The firm told Linn’s that it has 40 examples of the Clinton sheet, and said that it did not know if others existed.

The sheet listed on eBay had a starting bid of $99.99.

A 2009 stamp series from Liberia shows all presidents of the United States from George Washington to Barack Obama (Scott 2567-2570). Both the Trump souvenir sheet and the unissued Clinton sheet appear to be part of that series.

Prior to the election, Liberia had issued stamps and souvenir sheets picturing both Trump and Clinton in a set called “Race to the White House” (Linn’s, Sept. 5, 2016, page 21). These stamps depict photographs of the two candidates.