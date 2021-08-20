Hofmeyr wins single-frame Champion of Champions award for U.S. grills exhibit

Nov 28, 2022, 1 PM

Exhibitor Jan Hofmeyr is presented with the single frame Champion of Champions award by American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors president Mike Ley at the Chicagopex 2022 stamp show. Photograph courtesy of Melanie Rogers.

By Jay Bigalke

Jan Hofmeyr was named the single-frame Champion of Champions award winner at the 2022 Chicagopex stamp show held Nov. 18-20 in Itasca, Ill.

The prestigious award recognizes Hofmeyr’s “The Process That Led to the ‘Grill’ Stamps of the United States. From First Experiments to the Earliest Z-Grills” as the top national single-frame exhibit of the past year.

Hofmeyr’s exhibit was one of 22 qualifying exhibits in the single-frame Champion of Champions competition. Each exhibit qualified by claiming a grand award at an American Philatelic Society-accredited national stamp show during the past exhibiting cycle, which ran from October 2021 through September 2022.

Hofmeyr qualified by winning the grand single-frame award at the Royal Philatelic Society of Canada’s national virtual exhibition presented Oct. 14-17, 2021.

For more information on the single-frame championship, visit the American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors website.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter