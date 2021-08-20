US Stamps
Hofmeyr wins single-frame Champion of Champions award for U.S. grills exhibit
By Jay Bigalke
Jan Hofmeyr was named the single-frame Champion of Champions award winner at the 2022 Chicagopex stamp show held Nov. 18-20 in Itasca, Ill.
The prestigious award recognizes Hofmeyr’s “The Process That Led to the ‘Grill’ Stamps of the United States. From First Experiments to the Earliest Z-Grills” as the top national single-frame exhibit of the past year.
Hofmeyr’s exhibit was one of 22 qualifying exhibits in the single-frame Champion of Champions competition. Each exhibit qualified by claiming a grand award at an American Philatelic Society-accredited national stamp show during the past exhibiting cycle, which ran from October 2021 through September 2022.
Hofmeyr qualified by winning the grand single-frame award at the Royal Philatelic Society of Canada’s national virtual exhibition presented Oct. 14-17, 2021.
For more information on the single-frame championship, visit the American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors website.
