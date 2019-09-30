World Stamps
Honduras 1972 airmail souvenir sheets in strong demand
Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
Honduras is located in Central America, east of Guatemala, northeast of San Salvador and north of Nicaragua. It has a long coastline on the Gulf of Mexico and a short coastline on the Pacific Ocean.
Honduras was claimed by Spain in 1502 and was a Spanish colony until it gained independence in 1821. Briefly included in the Empire of Mexico and the United Provinces of Central America, it became a fully independent republic in 1838.
Honduras is popular with many collectors of Latin America, with steady demand for stamps of most periods.
On May 19, 1972, Honduras issued a set of 15 airmail stamps and one airmail special delivery stamp (Scott C505-C519 and CE4). Stamps in the set bear the year date “1970,” but they were not issued until 1972. The stamps commemorate the sesquicentennial of Honduran independence.
The stamps were also issued in three souvenir sheets of four (Scott C516a-C518a) and a souvenir sheet of three (C519a). The 2020 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue values the souvenir sheets at $2, $2, $2.75 and $6.50, respectively, in both mint never-hinged condition and used condition.
There is strong demand for these souvenir sheets in mint never-hinged condition, and they are a good buy at full Scott catalog value.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction