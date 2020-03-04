Hong Kong market is hot for first-day covers

Apr 2, 2020, 2 PM

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Earlier cacheted Hong Kong first-day covers are hot in the Hong Kong market. The strong market for these FDCs extends into issues of the 1960s and a bit beyond.

For example, the 1937 King George VI Coronation issue (Scott 151-153) is selling in the $150-to-$250 price range, depending on the cachet. The 2020 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 values the set in mint never-hinged condition at just $32.50.

However, the market can be somewhat confusing to those who don’t specialize in this area because less expensive sets on cacheted FDCs can sometimes be far more valuable than more expensive sets on FDCs.

For example, the 1941 King George VI pictorial definitive set (Scott 168-173), which has a higher catalog value than the Coronation issue is only selling for about $150.

If you know what you are doing, there are probably a lot of bargains here compared to the market inside Hong Kong. If you have the FDCs to sell, find a way to offer them in the Hong Kong market, where they will bring a much better price.

