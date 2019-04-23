Hooded mergansers painting on 2021 U.S. junior duck stamp

May 6, 2021, 3 PM

An acrylic painting of a pair of hooded mergansers by 18-year-old Margaret McMullen will illustrate the United States 2021 junior duck stamp to be issued June 25.

By Charles Snee

Kansas artist Margaret McMullen’s acrylic painting of a pair of hooded mergansers has been chosen to appear on the 2021 junior duck stamp. The United States Fish and Wildlife Service announced the winning artwork April 19.

A panel of five judges picked the 18-year-old’s painting for the top honor from among 53 entries in this year’s National Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest.

Junior duck stamps are issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and are listed in the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers following the listings for the U.S. Department of the Interior’s migratory bird hunting and conservation stamps, more commonly known as federal duck stamps.

The junior duck stamps sell for $5 each at the U.S. Postal Service’s online postal store and select national wildlife refuges. The money collected is used for conservation education, including awards and student scholarships.

McMullen received $1,000 for her first-place win. Daniel Schumacher, 18, of North Dakota earned a second-place prize of $500 for his acrylic painting of a redhead. Ariah Lowell, 12, of Maine won $200 for her oil portrayal of a harlequin duck, which placed third.

Josie Arp, 15, of Arkansas received $200 for winning the conservation message competition with, “When the world turned upside-down nature calmly and quietly laid a blanket of comfort over us all.”

Jerome Ford, assistant director for migratory birds for the Fish and Wildlife Service, said, “We are so honored to help run a program where thousands of young people from around the country and all different backgrounds and interests have an opportunity to showcase their talents.”

The junior duck stamp and the federal duck stamp will both be issued June 25.

Delaware artist Richard Clifton’s acrylic painting of a lesser scaup drake will be illustrated on the 2021 federal duck stamp.

