Who's hot, who's not? Presenting our 2017 U.S. stamp popularity poll: Week’s Most Read

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
5. Add waves to your collection with this beautiful 2012 USPS $1 definitive: It appears that few dealers and almost no collectors bought panes of 10 $1 stamps in quantity at the time they were issued.
4. Sometimes, you just can’t beat a classic pre-WWII stamp: Despite low catalog values, the longer sets from French colonies and offices can often be difficult to find.
3. Discovering why a modern printing flaw occurred: Let’s look at an example of how the BEP would respond to inquiries. Shown are two examples of parallel lines covering the entire stamps.
2. Top-graded U.S. stamps and postal history treasures attract solid realizations in recent auctions: The spotlight was on one of two known complete sets of the 1915 Panama-Pacific small die proofs for the 1902 issue in private hand.
1. Linn’s 2017 U.S. stamp popularity poll now open: Online voting in Linn’s U.S. Stamp Popularity Poll begins Dec. 5. A ballot will be published in each Linn’s issue until voting ends March 1, 2018.
