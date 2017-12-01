Who's hot, who's not? Presenting our 2017 U.S. stamp popularity poll: Week’s Most Read

May 1, 2021, 3 AM

The birth centenary of President John F. Kennedy was one of several historic anniversaries celebrated on United States stamps in 2017, and is sure to crack the higher percentile of our most popular stamps.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Add waves to your collection with this beautiful 2012 USPS $1 definitive: It appears that few dealers and almost no collectors bought panes of 10 $1 stamps in quantity at the time they were issued.

4. Sometimes, you just can’t beat a classic pre-WWII stamp: Despite low catalog values, the longer sets from French colonies and offices can often be difficult to find.

3. Discovering why a modern printing flaw occurred: Let’s look at an example of how the BEP would respond to inquiries. Shown are two examples of parallel lines covering the entire stamps.

2. Top-graded U.S. stamps and postal history treasures attract solid realizations in recent auctions: The spotlight was on one of two known complete sets of the 1915 Panama-Pacific small die proofs for the 1902 issue in private hand.

1. Linn’s 2017 U.S. stamp popularity poll now open: Online voting in Linn’s U.S. Stamp Popularity Poll begins Dec. 5. A ballot will be published in each Linn’s issue until voting ends March 1, 2018.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter