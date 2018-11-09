May 2, 2021, 10 PM

A Deora II Hot Wheels, $2 Jenny Invert and $1 Patriotic Waves combine to pay the required $3.50 postage on this first-day cover mailed Sept. 29 from Fort Worth, Texas.

By Molly Goad

The Dec. 3 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Nov. 19. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Nov. 17. Here are three stories you'll want to check out.

Hot Wheels first-day cover burns up the track

Dollar-sign Stamps expert Charles Snee shares a pair of interesting covers in this week’s column, including one made from a single section of a Hot Wheels track. The eye-catching first-day cover is pictured above.

History, nature featured on classic stamps of Ecuador

The classic stamps of Ecuador offer a view of the country’s heritage, its political leaders, its natural wonders and more, often with attractively line-engraved designs. Columnist Janet Klug shares a handful of these issues in Stamp Excursions.

Finding Christmas stamp information on the internet

The internet contains a plethora of information about Christmas stamps. Computer and Stamps columnist William F. Sharpe navigates through various helpful websites dedicated to this topical area.

