US Stamps
Hot Wheels first-day cover burns up the track: Inside Linn’s
By Molly Goad
The Dec. 3 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Nov. 19. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Nov. 17. Here are three stories you'll want to check out.
Hot Wheels first-day cover burns up the track
Dollar-sign Stamps expert Charles Snee shares a pair of interesting covers in this week’s column, including one made from a single section of a Hot Wheels track. The eye-catching first-day cover is pictured above.
History, nature featured on classic stamps of Ecuador
The classic stamps of Ecuador offer a view of the country’s heritage, its political leaders, its natural wonders and more, often with attractively line-engraved designs. Columnist Janet Klug shares a handful of these issues in Stamp Excursions.
Finding Christmas stamp information on the internet
The internet contains a plethora of information about Christmas stamps. Computer and Stamps columnist William F. Sharpe navigates through various helpful websites dedicated to this topical area.
Want to subscribe?
Get access to all of these articles, and so much more, with a Linn’s Stamp News print or digital edition subscription!
Sign up and start reading now!
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction