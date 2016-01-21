Houston ceremony for 2019 Year of the Boar stamp

Dec 13, 2018, 9 PM

A first-day ceremony for the United States Lunar New Year stamp for 2019 has been scheduled for Jan. 17 in Houston, Texas.

By Michael Baadke

The final stamp in the current Celebrating Lunar New Year series will be issued Jan. 17 in Houston, Texas.

A first-day ceremony for the United States nondenominated (50¢) Year of the Boar forever stamp will take place at 11 a.m. Central Standard Time at the Chinese Community Center in Houston, 9800 Town Park Drive.

No additional details about the event have been released, but an RSVP page can be found online here.

