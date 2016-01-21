US Stamps
Houston ceremony for 2019 Year of the Boar stamp
By Michael Baadke
The final stamp in the current Celebrating Lunar New Year series will be issued Jan. 17 in Houston, Texas.
A first-day ceremony for the United States nondenominated (50¢) Year of the Boar forever stamp will take place at 11 a.m. Central Standard Time at the Chinese Community Center in Houston, 9800 Town Park Drive.
No additional details about the event have been released, but an RSVP page can be found online here.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction