World Stamps
How much did it cost to collect international stamps in 2016?: Week’s Most Read
By Colin Sallee
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Illinois Statehood ceremony at Lincoln Library: A new forever stamp celebrating the 200th anniversary of Illinois statehood will be issued March 5 at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library.
4. Superstar Lena Horne's stamp unveiled at first-day ceremony: The United States forever stamp honoring Brooklyn-born entertainer Lena Horne was unveiled in New York City Jan. 30.
3. Add this set of Algeria's first stamps to your collection: Although not priced as a set in mint never-hinged condition, the total catalog value for such a set is $72.
2. Provocative expertizing questions receive provocative responses: A provocative letter sent anonymously poses several questions about expertization that beg for a response.
1. Cost to collect stamps of the world for 2016: It is time once more to look at the costs to obtain the new issues created by the various foreign stamp-issuing entities listed in the Scott catalogs.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction