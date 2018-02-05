How much did it cost to collect international stamps in 2016?: Week’s Most Read

Apr 29, 2021, 9 PM

Congo Republic Scott 1286 and Cameroun 977 are two of the older stamps that collectors have shown to Scott catalog editors recently and were assigned catalog listings.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Illinois Statehood ceremony at Lincoln Library: A new forever stamp celebrating the 200th anniversary of Illinois statehood will be issued March 5 at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library.

4. Superstar Lena Horne's stamp unveiled at first-day ceremony: The United States forever stamp honoring Brooklyn-born entertainer Lena Horne was unveiled in New York City Jan. 30.

3. Add this set of Algeria's first stamps to your collection: Although not priced as a set in mint never-hinged condition, the total catalog value for such a set is $72.

2. Provocative expertizing questions receive provocative responses: A provocative letter sent anonymously poses several questions about expertization that beg for a response.

1. Cost to collect stamps of the world for 2016: It is time once more to look at the costs to obtain the new issues created by the various foreign stamp-issuing entities listed in the Scott catalogs.

