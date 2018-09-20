How to collect it feature completed for 2018 U.S. stamp program

Feb 11, 2019, 8 AM

Linn’s has published 23 “How to collect it” features since July 2018, including this one for the Madonna and Child by Bachiacca stamp.

By Jay Bigalke

Last July I announced that Linn’s would start a small feature titled “How to collect it.” The feature served three purposes: to show how stamp albums are likely to recommend that the collector mount a United States new-issue stamp, to provide the Scott mount number for the stamp, and to offer a helpful tip on one way to save that stamp issue.

After 23 of these tips, we have completed the stamps for 2018, and the final “How to collect it” for those issues appears in a box on page 22.

Before starting to compile this information for the U.S. stamps of 2019, I would appreciate feedback from collectors who have used this information.

Was this feature helpful? Or do you feel too much space was devoted to the subject and perhaps incorporating the Scott mount numbers into the Linn’s U.S. Stamp Program listings would be a better solution?

Send an email to me at jbigalke@amosmedia.com or write to me in care of Linn’s, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

The 2018 Scott U.S. album page supplements have just hit the market, so perhaps this is something you can keep in mind as you work through the new issues purchased last year.

