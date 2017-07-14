US Stamps
Answering the question of how to identify flat plate and rotary stamps
Apr 27, 2021, 10 AM
Which of these ½¢ stamps is the flat plate product and which is the rotary press product? Here is a hint: The stamp design on the right is slightly taller.
Additional ways to tell flat and rotary stamps apart include different perforation measurements for each, and distinctive plate numbers. The plate number 20923 on this 1940 postcard is from a rotary plate.
