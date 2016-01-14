Hummingbird, flowers, more on Ameristamp Expo cancels

Jan 14, 2016, 4 AM

One of three postmarks from Atlanta, Ga., commemorating the 2016 Ameristamp Expo.

By Michael Baadke

Three show cancels are commemorating activities at the American Philatelic Society’s Ameristamp Expo, the winter stamp show and national exhibition taking place Jan. 29-31 in Atlanta, Ga., at the Hilton Atlanta. Admission is free.

The APS also provided this information:

“With the issuance of the new Botanical Art stamps, Friday’s focus is centered around a botanical theme, while Saturday will feature Georgia History, and Sunday is Family Day. A specially designed postmark will be used daily for items mailed from the show.”

Collectors who are unable to attend Ameristamp Expo can also obtain the three special postmarks described.

The Friday postmark (Jan. 29) celebrates the first day of issue for the Botanical Art forever stamps, which are being issued at the show during a free first-day ceremony that is open to the public.

The postmark features large bell flower blooms, plus the image of a hummingbird in flight.

The 10 different stamps in the Botanical Art set show various flowers, including corn lilies, tulips, roses, and dahlias.

The Saturday postmark commemorating Georgia history features an outline map of the state.

Sunday (Jan. 31), the postmark will celebrate family day at the show with a design reproducing a child’s drawing of a parent and child, with the phrase, “I Love You.” The letter “o” in the word “Love” is replaced with a heart.

To obtain any of these postmarks, send your request to the following address. Insert the name of the appropriate station to request the specific postmark you prefer.

AMERISTAMP 2016 FLORAL Station, Postmaster, 3900 Crown Road, Atlanta, GA 30304-9998, Jan. 29. (Hummingbird, floral blooms.)

— GEORGIA HISTORY Station, Jan. 30.

— FAMILY DAY Station, Jan. 31.

The following cancels are also available.

MONKEY HEAR Station, Postmaster, 1350 E. Chapman, Fullerton, CA 92834-9998, Jan. 8-10. (Monkey with curled tail, “Year of the Monkey, OrcoExpo2016.”)

15TH ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 920 N. First Ave., Tucson, AZ 85719-4818, Jan. 10. (Boxed logo for Tucson Paper Works, curled ribbon, abstract hand.)

ILLINOIS FARM BUREAU Station, Postmaster, 1211 Towanda Ave., Bloomington, IL 61701-9998, Jan. 26. (“Centennial Celebration,” stars.)

BEARGREASE Station, Postmaster, 2800 W. Michigan St., Duluth, MN 55806-9998, Jan. 31. (“Carried by Dogsled,” head portrait of sled dog.)

HAPPY VALENTINES DAY Station, Postmaster, 6664 Route 362, Bliss, NY 14024-9998, Feb. 1. (Large “2016” in heart, smaller hearts, reportedly in red ink.)

GROUND HOG DAY Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Sun Prairie, WI 53590-9998, Feb. 2. (Groundhog emerging from hole wearing cap and sunglasses, holding document, snowflakes, sun.)

SHAWNEE NATIONAL FOREST DED Station, Postmaster, 101 W. Church St., Harrisburg, IL 62946-9998, Feb. 4. (“Quarter Launch,” “ATB [America the Beautiful] 31,” view of Camel Rock.)

The following cancels have been granted a 30-day extension.

20TH ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, Box 719, Norfolk, VA 23501-9998, Dec. 9, 2015. (Aircraft carrier, “USS John C. Stennis, CVN-74”)

DOT 50TH ANNIVERSARY Station, Special Cancellations, 2 Massachusetts Ave., Washington, DC 20002-9998, Jan. 1–April 28, 2017. (Triangular shield, banner, “50 years, 1966, 2016,” “Safety, Opportunity, Innovation.”)

PENNSYLVANIA FARM SHOW Station, Branch Manager, 2347 S. Seventh St., Harrisburg, PA 17110-9998, Jan. 11-15. (Farm show ribbon picturing cow and horse, farm, quilt square, large jar, pie, 1st place ribbon, “Our Commonwealth’s Blue Ribbon Experience.”)

Requesting pictorial postmarks is easy and fun. Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.