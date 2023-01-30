Iceland to host Nordia 2023 June 2-4

Feb 17, 2023, 12 PM

By Linn’s Staff

Nordia 2023, the Nordic Philatelic Stamp Exhibition, will take place June 2-4 in Gardabaer, Iceland.

Organized by the Icelandic Philatelic Federation, Nordia 2023 will host 700 frames of exhibits for all competition classes and will include a bourse (sales area) of about 20 booths.

The year 2023 marks the 150th anniversary of the first stamp issued by Iceland, and the show’s organizers “want to commemorate such a major philatelic event with a spectacular exhibition,” the Federation of European Philatelic Associations said.

Nordia rotates annually between the Nordic countries, and Iceland hosts every five years. This is Iceland’s ninth time hosting the exhibition.

Due to a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be the first Nordia exhibition since 2019.

Details on the show will be added as they come in online.

