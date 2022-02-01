IGPC announces forthcoming Queen Elizabeth II memorial stamp issues

Sep 9, 2022, 11 AM

Tuvalu will issue this souvenir sheet of four in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8.

By Linn’s Staff

New issue agent Inter-Governmental Philatelic Corporation announced on Sept. 8 that 10 nations it represents will issue memorial stamps for Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

A time frame for the stamps’ issuance has not been announced.

The participating countries are Antigua and Barbuda; Grenada; St. Kitts, Nevis; St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Marshall Islands; Tuvalu; Papua New Guinea; Guyana; and Gambia.

Pictured nearby is the preliminary artwork for the Tuvalu souvenir sheet of four with memorial text at the top. Two of the stamps show photos of the queen, and the other two feature photos of the queen and Prince Philip.

IGPC said that these new stamps will be available from post offices in the issuing countries, from stamp dealers and through its website.

