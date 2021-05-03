Imperforate 1914 2¢ Washington coil in demand

May 19, 2021, 10 AM

The United States 1914 imperforate 2¢ carmine George Washington horizontal coil stamp, type I (Scott 459) is a good buy in unused, hinged condition and in mint, never-hinged condition at full Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values or more. Image courtesy of Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

On June 30, 1914, the U.S. Post Office Department issued an imperforate 2¢ carmine George Washington coil stamp, type I (Scott 459). The stamp was printed by rotary press and issued in horizontal coils.

The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values a single stamp in unused, original gum condition at $200 and in mint, never-hinged condition at $300.

We have tipped this stamp three times in the past, most recently in the April 29, 2013, issue of Linn’s. It is still in demand and a good buy at full Scott catalog values or more.

The stamp is valued in used condition at $1,300, but expertization is required to ensure an in-period usage.

Most examples are well centered. It is hard to find one in a grade below fine-very fine.

Unlike other coil stamps of the period, this issue is difficult to successfully fake by trimming the perforations. It is the only imperforate 2¢ Washington type I coil stamp produced by rotary press, so pairs must be genuine. Singles could only be faked by trimming the perforations from a 2¢ Washington coil stamp perforated 10 vertically (Scott 453), and the resulting margins at the side would be very small and unconvincing.

