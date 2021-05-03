US Stamps
Imperforate 1914 2¢ Washington coil in demand
Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
On June 30, 1914, the U.S. Post Office Department issued an imperforate 2¢ carmine George Washington coil stamp, type I (Scott 459). The stamp was printed by rotary press and issued in horizontal coils.
The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values a single stamp in unused, original gum condition at $200 and in mint, never-hinged condition at $300.
We have tipped this stamp three times in the past, most recently in the April 29, 2013, issue of Linn’s. It is still in demand and a good buy at full Scott catalog values or more.
The stamp is valued in used condition at $1,300, but expertization is required to ensure an in-period usage.
Most examples are well centered. It is hard to find one in a grade below fine-very fine.
Unlike other coil stamps of the period, this issue is difficult to successfully fake by trimming the perforations. It is the only imperforate 2¢ Washington type I coil stamp produced by rotary press, so pairs must be genuine. Singles could only be faked by trimming the perforations from a 2¢ Washington coil stamp perforated 10 vertically (Scott 453), and the resulting margins at the side would be very small and unconvincing.
