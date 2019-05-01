Increase in 2019 cost to collect U.S. stamps reflects postage hike

Mar 31, 2020, 2 PM

To obtain the four 2019 Frogs forever stamps from the U.S. Postal Service, collectors had to buy a double-sided pane of 20, shown here front and back.

By Michael Baadke

The cost to collect one each of every United States stamp and postal stationery item issued in the past year edged past $100 in 2019, a fairly small increase over the total U.S. stamp cost for 2018.

The total single-stamp cost for collectors was $101.35 in 2019, compared to $95.75 in 2018 and $95.88 in 2017.

Some of the 2019 increase can be attributed to the increased cost of a single first-class postage stamp.

During 2018 the cost of letter-rate domestic postage went up by just a penny, from 49¢ to 50¢. In 2019 the increase was more substantial, escalating from 50¢ to 55¢. That 10 percent postage hike last year certainly contributed to the roughly 6 percent increase in the 2019 cost-to-collect totals.

Another factor that affected the annual totals in a different manner is that new stamps bearing $1, $2 and $5 denominations were issued in 2018, but not in 2019.

