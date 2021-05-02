India Post dedicates ‘all-women’ post office: Linn’s Buzz

May 2, 2021, 6 PM

An all-women post office was dedicated in a small town in eastern India last week. The new post office will provide standard, daily services to all people, but is geared toward serving women.

By Colin Sallee

1. For the ladies

On Feb. 3, an all-women post office was dedicated and opened in the Indian town of Singjamei in Manipur province, according to KanglaOnline.com.

In addition to having a female postmaster and staff, KanglaOnline.com reports, “This Sub Post Office serves postal and financial requirements of [a] large number of people, among them [a] majority are women.”

The post office will offer standard mailing services such as registration and stamp sales.

2. Minerals and stamps

France’s La Poste issued a booklet of 12 stamps called Mineral World, which picture minerals from the collection of the Mineralogy Museum at the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines de Paris.

The booklet was released in early January.

3. Overprinted ‘Palestine’ stamp

When it first occupied the Palestinian territories in the late 1940s, rather than wait the months it would take to have new stamps designed and printed for this occupied territory, the Jordanian government converted a stock of its current postage and postage due stamps by having them overprinted with the word PALESTINE in both English and Arabic.

