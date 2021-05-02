World Stamps
India Post dedicates ‘all-women’ post office: Linn’s Buzz
By Colin Sallee
1. For the ladies
On Feb. 3, an all-women post office was dedicated and opened in the Indian town of Singjamei in Manipur province, according to KanglaOnline.com.
In addition to having a female postmaster and staff, KanglaOnline.com reports, “This Sub Post Office serves postal and financial requirements of [a] large number of people, among them [a] majority are women.”
The post office will offer standard mailing services such as registration and stamp sales.
2. Minerals and stamps
France’s La Poste issued a booklet of 12 stamps called Mineral World, which picture minerals from the collection of the Mineralogy Museum at the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines de Paris.
The booklet was released in early January.
3. Overprinted ‘Palestine’ stamp
When it first occupied the Palestinian territories in the late 1940s, rather than wait the months it would take to have new stamps designed and printed for this occupied territory, the Jordanian government converted a stock of its current postage and postage due stamps by having them overprinted with the word PALESTINE in both English and Arabic.
