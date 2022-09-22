Indiana first lady Janet Holcomb to help unveil Snowy Beauty stamps

Oct 4, 2022, 10 AM

A first-day ceremony is planned in Guilford, Ind., for the 10 Snowy Beauty forever stamps to be issued Oct. 11.

By Linn’s Staff

Indiana first lady Janet Holcomb will attend the Oct. 11 first-day ceremony for the 10 United States nondenominated (60¢) Snowy Beauty forever stamps, according to a U.S. Postal Service press release from late September.

Additionally, Snowy Beauty stamp artist Gregory Manchess will attend and provide remarks.

The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time in the pavilion at Guilford Covered Bridge Park in Guilford, Ind.

Guilford is a small community located in southeastern Indiana approximately 30 miles west of Cincinnati.

The first-day ceremony is being organized by local postal officials and is open to the public.

The dedicating official for the event is Christi Johnson-Kennedy, USPS district manager for the greater Indiana district.

The USPS will issue the Snowy Beauty stamps in double-sided panes (booklets) of 20. The 10 stamps show oil paintings of flowers in snow.

