US Stamps
Indiana Statehood issue date announced
By Michael Baadke
The Indiana Statehood forever stamp will be issued June 7 at the Indiana State Capitol, 200 W. Washington St., in Indianapolis.
The first-day ceremony is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m., according to the United States Postal Service.
The stamp marks the 200th anniversary of Indiana Statehood. On Dec. 11, 1816, Indiana became the 19th state accepted into the Union.
Connect with Linn's Stamp News:
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Keep up with us on Instagram
Situated in the heart of the Midwest, Indiana has strong agricultural and industrial bases, and is an important center for basketball and automobile racing.
A report last December by Ryan Reynolds for the Evansville Courier and Press explained that the stamp design shows a photograph by Michael Matti of a northern Indiana cornfield at sunset. The photograph was taken on a dirt road just off Indiana State Road 15 in Kosciusko County.
Matti was born in Indonesia and later moved to Indiana before attending Indiana Wesleyan University, according to his website. Reynolds reports that Matti took the photograph while returning home from college to visit friends.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction