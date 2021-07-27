Individual USPS ceremony program availability being evaluated

Sep 24, 2021, 2 PM

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

In mid-September collector Kelly Armstrong contacted Linn’s to inquire about why first-day ceremony programs were no longer being sold individually online through the United States Postal Service’s website.

First-day ceremony programs in recent years have consisted of an envelope that has a stamp and cancellation on it, an insert folder with text about the stamp subject, and an insert card with the agenda of the ceremony.

They are handed out to attendees at the events and in past years have been available individually for purchase, sometimes bundled with an invitation to the event, a pane of stamps and uncacheted first-day covers.

“Disruption of in-person events in 2020 caused an interruption in ceremony programs,” said USPS spokeswoman Sara Martin. “Currently, we are evaluating the best course for moving forward with these items now that in-person events have resumed on a limited basis.”

While collectors haven’t been able to purchase individual programs, the Postal Service does offer a subscription program for ceremony programs. For more information on the program, contact Stamp Fulfillment Services at 844-737-7826 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Central Time.

Collectors looking for individual programs will have to search the secondary market to see what might be available.

