Postal Updates
Indypex pays tribute to Purple Heart recipients
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
The postmark for the Indypex stamp show salutes those wounded in combat. This Order of the Purple Heart cancel is available Oct. 4, which is the issue date of a new United States nondenominated (55¢) Purple Heart forever stamp.
The new stamp is being dedicated on the opening day of the Indypex stamp show, held Oct. 4-6 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Noblesville, Ind.
To obtain the postmark, address your request to:
INDYPEX Station, Postmaster, 125 W. South St., Indianapolis, IN 46206-9998, Oct. 4.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction