Indypex pays tribute to Purple Heart recipients

Oct 1, 2019, 12 PM

The Oct. 4 Indypex postmark in Noblesville, Ind., honors the Order of the Purple Heart.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

The postmark for the Indypex stamp show salutes those wounded in combat. This Order of the Purple Heart cancel is available Oct. 4, which is the issue date of a new United States nondenominated (55¢) Purple Heart forever stamp.

The new stamp is being dedicated on the opening day of the Indypex stamp show, held Oct. 4-6 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Noblesville, Ind.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to:

INDYPEX Station, Postmaster, 125 W. South St., Indianapolis, IN 46206-9998, Oct. 4.

