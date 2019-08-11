Indypex show Oct. 4-6 in Indiana

Sep 15, 2019, 8 AM

The show is set for Oct. 4-6 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds and Exhibition Center in Noblesville, Ind.

By Linn’s Staff

The Indiana Stamp Club will host its annual Indypex stamp show Oct. 4-6 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds and Exhibition Center, 2003 Pleasant St., in Noblesville, Ind., northeast of Indianapolis.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The first-day ceremony for the new United States nondenominated (55¢) Purple Heart definitive forever stamp will take place at 11 a.m. Friday in the annex building of the exhibition center. Details about the new Purple Heart stamp are presented in the Sept. 30 issue of Linn’s.

New collectors, noncollectors and experienced philatelists are welcome. The Indiana Postal History Society and the American Helvetia Philatelic Society will meet at the show.

Indypex will feature more than 35 dealers and a competition for multi-frame and single-frame exhibits. Bob Zeigler, president of the American Philatelic Society, is on the exhibit committee for Indypex.

Indypex is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show. The multiframe grand-award winner will qualify for the Champion of Champions competition at the APS Stampshow Aug. 20-23, 2020, in Hartford, Conn.

The exhibit winning the single-frame grand award will qualify for the single-frame Champion of Champions competition to be held Nov. 20-22, 2020, at Chicagopex 2020.

A casual banquet will be held Saturday night in the exhibition center at the fairgrounds. Tickets are $40.

For more information on Indypex, visit the Indiana Stamp Club website, or send an email to indypex@indianastampclub.org.

