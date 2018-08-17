US Stamps
Indiana's Indypex stamp show begins Oct. 5
By Linn's Staff
The Indiana Stamp Club is hosting its annual Indypex stamp show Oct. 5-7 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds and Exhibition Center, 2003 Pleasant St., in Noblesville, Ind., northeast of Indianapolis.
Show hours at are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
New collectors, noncollectors and experienced philatelists are welcome. The Indiana Postal History Society and the Auxiliary Markings Club are meeting at the show.
Indypex features more than 35 dealers and an exhibiting competition with approximately 150 frames. The new president of the American Philatelic Society, Bob Zeigler, is on the exhibit committee for Indypex.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our Newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Indypex is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately Show. The multiframe grand award winner will qualify to compete in the Champion of Champions exhibition at APS Stampshow 2019 Aug. 1-4 in Omaha, Neb. The single-frame grand award winner may compete at APS Ameristamp Expo 2019, Feb. 15-17 in Mesa, Ariz.
The show is holding a casual banquet on Friday night in the exhibition center at the fairgrounds, tickets are $40.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction