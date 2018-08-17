Indiana's Indypex stamp show begins Oct. 5

Apr 29, 2021, 8 PM

The Indypex stamp show will take place Oct. 5-7 in Noblesville, northeast of Indianapolis.

By Linn's Staff

The Indiana Stamp Club is hosting its annual Indypex stamp show Oct. 5-7 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds and Exhibition Center, 2003 Pleasant St., in Noblesville, Ind., northeast of Indianapolis.

Show hours at are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

New collectors, noncollectors and experienced philatelists are welcome. The Indiana Postal History Society and the Auxiliary Markings Club are meeting at the show.

Indypex features more than 35 dealers and an exhibiting competition with approximately 150 frames. The new president of the American Philatelic Society, Bob Zeigler, is on the exhibit committee for Indypex.

Indypex is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately Show. The multiframe grand award winner will qualify to compete in the Champion of Champions exhibition at APS Stampshow 2019 Aug. 1-4 in Omaha, Neb. The single-frame grand award winner may compete at APS Ameristamp Expo 2019, Feb. 15-17 in Mesa, Ariz.

The show is holding a casual banquet on Friday night in the exhibition center at the fairgrounds, tickets are $40.

For more information on Indypex, visit online or email.