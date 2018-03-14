Postal Updates
Indiana group targets Fort Wayne for airmail museum: Week's Most Read
By Colin Sallee
It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
5. Ken Grant named American Philatelic Research Library president: The APRL trustees filled two vacancies during a telephonic meeting and vote held March 12. Ken Grant has served previously as APRL president.
4. Nancy B. Clark receives Neinken medal: A lifelong collector, Clark has served in numerous leadership positions in both national and international philately.
3. Malawi bird stamp set a bargain if you find one: Malawi has issued several attractive sets of stamps depicting birds that are in great demand from topical collectors.
2. Cherrystone March 20-21 auction offers Italian Levant airmail rarity; U.S., worldwide: The Cherrystone lot description relates that the stamp was prepared in Constantinople for a planned flight from Bucharest to Paris.
1. Indiana group seeks airmail museum to be located in Fort Wayne: A group of aviation enthusiasts from Indiana has launched a campaign to raise $2.5 million for a National Airmail Museum to be located at Smith Field in Fort Wayne.
