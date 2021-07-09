Inside Linn's: Space tourism and other private company activities

Jul 16, 2021, 9 AM

An event cover created by Charles J. Vukotich Jr. commemorates the June 25, 2020, glide flight test of the SpaceShipTwo spaceplane VSS Unity from SpacePort America in New Mexico. Postage is paid by the First Supersonic Flight stamp (Scott 3173) and a 25¢ American Shoals Lighthouse stamp (2473).

By Jay Bigalke

The Aug. 2 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, July 19. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, July 17. While you wait for your issue to arrive in your mailbox, enjoy these three quick glimpses of exclusive content available only to subscribers.

Space tourism and other private company activities

In his Exploring Astrophilately column, Charles J. Vukotich Jr. discusses Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic space plane flight in July, which is expected to mark the beginning of commercial space tourism flights. For collectors, Vukotich explains how it is possible to get covers canceled for recent historic space flights. Specific instructions are provided in the column.

Online resources exist for collectors of lighthouses on stamps

William F. Sharpe, in Computers and Stamps, outlines the online resources available for stamp collectors interested in lighthouses on stamps. The column mentions the Lighthouse Stamp Society and how it promotes the collecting of lighthouses on stamps and related items.

Kitchen Table Philately: mixture exceeds promised $100 catalog value

In each weekly issue of Linn’s, either E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII dissects the contents of a stamp mixture offered to collectors. E. Rawolik is a pseudonym that is also the word “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VI pores over a sample of 55 stamps from a packet advertised as containing choice used stamps with more than $100 catalog value. You’ll have to read the column to learn the intriguing items discovered in the mixture.

