US Stamps
Inside Linn’s: 1983 printed-matter mailing with a sci-fi twist
Aug 18, 2022, 8 AM
This sheet, once part of a packet of galley pages from a 1983 science-fiction novel by Mike Resnick, was mailed Oct. 20, 1983, as printed matter from a publishing house in Oakland, Calif., to Lund, Sweden. Charles Snee takes a closer look at this unusual piece of postal history in Dollar-Sign Stamps.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US StampsAug 18, 2022, 1 PM
Omaha Philatelic Society hosts show Sept. 10 and 11
-
US StampsAug 18, 2022, 12 PM
Inside Linn’s: 1983 printed-matter mailing with a sci-fi twist
-
US StampsAug 17, 2022, 3 PM
Philatelic event souvenirs of the past
-
World StampsAug 17, 2022, 2 PM
Set of three stamps from Macao difficult to find with even perforations