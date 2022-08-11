US Stamps

Inside Linn’s: 1983 printed-matter mailing with a sci-fi twist

Aug 18, 2022, 8 AM
This sheet, once part of a packet of galley pages from a 1983 science-fiction novel by Mike Resnick, was mailed Oct. 20, 1983, as printed matter from a publishing house in Oakland, Calif., to Lund, Sweden. Charles Snee takes a closer look at this unusual piece of postal history in Dollar-Sign Stamps.

