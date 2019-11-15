Inside Linn’s: 2019 an eventful year for FDC collecting

Dec 6, 2019, 8 AM

By Charles Snee

The Dec. 23 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Dec. 9. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Dec. 7. Here we entice you with three snapshots of exclusive content available only to subscribers.

New faces and changing situations characterize 2019

In First-Day Covers, Lloyd de Vries reviews important events and happenings that occurred in the world of FDC collecting in 2019. Among these are the sales of important FDC collections formed by Eldon Mohler and Hideaki Nakano, the U.S. Postal Service’s decision to begin offering its own line of cacheted FDCs, and the appointment of Bill Gicker as acting director of the Postal Service’s Stamp Services division.

Stamps show where the dead countries are buried

Rick Miller, in Stamps of Eastern Europe, begins a two-part exploration of stamps from countries that once issued postage stamps, but no longer do. In most cases, such countries no longer exist. In this installment, Miller profiles the histories and stamps of Central Lithuania, Crete, Czechoslokvakia, the Free City of Danzig, the Democratic Republic of Germany, Epirus and the Ionian Islands.

Journal Entries: the ‘JAPOS Bulletin’

Linn’s editor Michael Baadke, in Journal Entries, introduces readers to the JAPOS Bulletin, the quarterly newsletter of the Journalists, Authors, and Poets on Stamps, a study unit of the American Topical Association since 1974. Baadke describes the newsletter as a “slim but fun and informative read” for collectors who also have a passion for good books.

