Inside Linn’s: Airpex show serves up a dollar-sign Americana cover

By Charles Snee

Airpex show serves up a nice $5 Americana cover

“On Aug. 28 I took a short drive from my house to attend the Airpex stamp show and exhibition in Dayton, Ohio. It was the first in-person show for me in almost three years,” writes Charles Snee in Dollar-Sign Stamps. Diligent searching at the show eventually turned up the 1985 registered cover franked with a United States $5 Americana and five Great Americans stamps, shown above. Snee provides additional details about the cover, including a precise rate breakdown of the $6.57 franking. Be sure to read the entire column to learn about a second $5 Americana cover that Snee acquired in 2003.

Linux and computer programs related to stamps

In Computers and Stamps, William F. Sharpe introduces readers to Linux, a free operating system available in different versions or distributions. Sharpe focuses on Linux Mint Cinnamon Edition, which replaced the Windows 10 system on his laptop computer. He goes on to discuss various Linux Mint features and other programs that philatelists can use to inventory their collections and create album pages. If you are looking to change up your philatelic computer skills, Sharpe’s column provides some helpful pointers.

Word search puzzle: U.S. stamps beginning with the letter P

Linn’s regularly publishes three games to entertain readers: Trickies, a word scramble puzzle by Joe Kennedy; a word search puzzle by D.E. Rubin; and Philatelic Lexicon, a crossword puzzle by David Saks. In this week’s issue, Rubin sends readers on a search for 22 U.S. stamps beginning with the P. Hidden in the puzzle grid is one of the two stamps honoring poet and writer Edgar Allan Poe. Do you know when they were issued? Rubin points out that “Poe is credited with inventing the modern mystery story, and the Mystery Writers of America named their annual awards after him.” Have fun looking for the other 21 stamps.

