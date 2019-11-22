World Stamps
Inside Linn’s: An Irish stamp designer tells his story
By Charles Snee
The Dec. 30 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Dec. 16. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Dec. 14. Here we entice you with three glimpses of exclusive content available only to subscribers.
Charles Rycraft describes designing Irish stamps
Among the highlights of stamp collector Dennis Sadowski’s recent visit to Dublin, Ireland, was attending a presentation by Irish stamp designer Charles Rycraft, courtesy of the Dublin Stamp Society. According to Sadowski’s engaging and informative profile, Rycraft has also designed cachets for first-day covers and produced artwork for presentation packs of stamps focused on transportation themes.
Life with a stamp collector produces lifelong friendships
Are you the spouse or significant other of a stamp collector? If so, then be sure to read Nanette Hotchner’s What Others Are Saying column. She makes her connection with the hobby in her opening paragraph: “If my last name is familiar to Linn’s readers, it is likely because my husband, John M. Hotchner, is a philatelic researcher, expertizer, exhibitor and judge.”
Kitchen Table Philately: average stamp valued at $1.49
In each weekly issue of Linn’s, either E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII dissects the contents of a stamp mixture offered to collectors. E. Rawolik is a pseudonym that is also the word “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VII sings the praises of a small worldwide assortment that served up a number of stamps with pleasing catalog values. Also noteworthy is the $1.49 average catalog value for a stamp in the reviewed sample.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction