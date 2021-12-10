Inside Linn’s: APS mailing provides attractive dollar-sign cover

Dec 17, 2021, 8 AM

By Charles Snee

The Jan. 3 issue of Linn's Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Dec.13.

APS mailing provides attractive dollar-sign cover

When Dollar-Sign Stamps columnist recently renewed his American Philatelic Society membership, he also ordered a book that he was keen to add to his philatelic library. The book arrived in the large envelope shown here. “Of course, I was first drawn to the franking, which consisted of two 2018 $2 Statue of Freedom stamps (Scott 5296), a 2021 nondenominated (36¢) Forebay Barn (5548) and a 2017 5¢ Grapes (5177). Thankfully, the stamps survived the bumpy trip without any visible damage,” Snee writes. He continues by observing that some readers might think the total franking is $4.41. That is not the case, and Snee explains why. He also draws readers’ attention to the lightly struck green AVSEC (aviation security) auxiliary marking below the address label. AVSEC markings have been in use for about 20 years. Read on to learn why.

Online sources for Europa stamp information

As William F. Sharpe explains in Computers and Stamps, “Europa stamps are annual issues of stamps by European postal administrations with a common design or theme. A Europa logo appears on each stamp.” Since their debut in 1956, Europa stamps have been avidly collected. To help you get the most of your online experience with Europa stamps, Sharpe highlights a number of websites, such as Wikipedia and Wikimedia Commons, that provide useful information. You can also search for Europa issues in the online volumes of the Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue. Also discussed is the online contest for the public to pick the best Europa stamp of the year. The contest is sponsored by PostEurop, the Association of European Public Postal Operators that has overseen Europa stamps since 1993. Since 1974 Europa stamps have been issued with a common theme. Read the column to learn the themes for 2022 through 2024.

Collectors’ Forum: Misperforated Canada?

The intent of the Collectors’ Forum column is the publication of letters and requests for the exchange of information within the hobby. Linn’s editors give answers or partial answers when known. This week a reader draws attention to what he thinks is a misperforated Canada 1888 3¢ burnt vermilion Queen Victoria stamp. “Could you confirm if it is or is not a misperforated stamp?” he writes. Linn’s editors render their verdict in a brief reply to the collector’s query.

