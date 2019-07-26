Inside Linn’s: Cal Rodgers’ historic 1911 flight in Vin Fiz Flyer biplane

Aug 2, 2019, 10 AM

Among the many splendid features in the Aug. 19 monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News is Ken Lawrence’s Spotlight on Philately column that recounts in marvelous detail the first transcontinental trip by air, which Cal Rodgers accomplished in 1911 aboard the

The Aug. 19 monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Aug. 5. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Aug. 3. These three features will expand your philatelic horizons.

Cal Rodgers’ historic 1911 flight in Vin Fiz Flyer biplane

In this month’s Spotlight on Philately column, seasoned postal historian provides a gripping, in-depth exploration of one of aviation’s early 20th-century achievements: the first transcontinental trip by air. Lawrence combines meticulous archival research and key items of postal history to bring to life a story that is both heroic and tragic. Dig in and enjoy the whole thing.

Exploring Chile’s colorful journey to issuing stamps

Before taking us on this splendid trip in Unveiling Classic Stamps, Sergio Sismondo sets the stage with a etymological and geographical review of Chile’s origins, which, in turn, influenced early developments in communications that became essential for promoting and maintaining “cohesion and unity in the rapidly growing Spanish realm.” Be sure to read the entire column.

Facit catalogs a valuable resource for Nordic collectors

If you collect the stamps of Sweden and other Nordic countries, you’ll want to clip and file for future reference Nordic Stamp Scene columnist Christer Brunström’s straightforward overview of the Facit line of stamp catalogs. Emphasis is placed on four titles: the Special Classic catalog, the Nordic catalog, the Sweden catalog and the Postal catalog. His summaries will help you decide which catalog is best for your collecting pursuits.

