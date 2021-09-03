Inside Linn’s: FDC news among recent stamp show announcements

Sep 10, 2021, 8 AM

If you’re an avid collector and follower of first-day covers, be sure to take a look at Lloyd de Vries’ First-Day Covers column in the Sept. 27 issue of Linn’s Stamp News.

By Charles Snee

The Sept. 27 issue of Linn's Stamp News

FDC news among recent stamp show announcements

“A number of news items of interest and importance to first-day cover collectors were announced or revealed at Great American Stamp Show in August,” writes Lloyd de Vries in his First-Day Covers column. Topics in the news include results from the recent cachetmakers contest, the upcoming 2022 United States stamp program, U.S. press sheets and more. De Vries also reveals that a certain Scott catalog of interest to FDC collectors will be published in 2022. Read the column to learn which one it is.

How to Collect It: U.S. Emilio Sanchez stamps

If you are searching for quick tips on how to collect recently issued U.S. stamps, look no further than Linn’s How to Collect It. This week’s installment shows you how to collect a strip of four Emilio Sanchez commemorative forever stamps for your album. These stamps were issued June 10 in a pane of 20.

Kitchen Table Philately: common stamps, minimum catalog value

In each weekly issue of Linn’s, either E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII dissects the contents of a stamp mixture offered to collectors. E. Rawolik is a pseudonym that is also the word “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VI dives into a worldwide packet from a dealer in New York dominated by common stamps valued at the Scott catalog minimum of 25¢. In light of his findings, Rawolik notes that the dealer’s “target market could be brand new collectors.” Rawolik took a shine to two stamps from the Cook Islands. Read the column to discover why.

