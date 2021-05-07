Inside Linn’s: Identifying a mysterious Earth hologram

May 14, 2021, 8 AM

By Charles Snee

The May 31 issue of Linn's Stamp News

Collectors’ Forum: Identifying a mysterious Earth hologram

The intent of Collectors’ Forum is the publication of letters and requests for the exchange of information within the hobby. Linn’s editors give answers or partial answers when known. In this week’s column, a collector from New Jersey writes: “I cannot identify this item. It is a hologram image of Earth with a Sennett Security Products adhesive label on the reverse. It appears similar to the hologram image centered in the 2000 Space Achievement and Exploration souvenir sheet of one (Scott 3412).” In response to the collector’s query, Linn’s editors surmise that Sennett Security products handed out this item from its booth at World Stamp Expo 2000 in Anaheim, Calif. Can you provide additional details about this intriguing hologram? If so, write to Collectors’ Forum, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365, or send an email to linnseditorial@amosmedia.com using the subject line Collectors’ Forum.

New Books: first-day ceremony programs and PNCs on cover

This week Linn’s editors provide capsule summaries of two new philatelic publications: Catalogue of First Day Ceremony Programs, Events and Souvenirs, by David M. Rosenthal; and The Field Guide to Collecting PNC Commercial Covers, by Robert M. Washburn. Rosenthal’s catalog “values ceremony programs prior to 1958 without a stamp and cancel and those after 1958 with a stamp and cancel. Each listing includes an image when available, the issue date and other notes.” Collectors of plate number coils will want to add Washburn’s guide to their library. The guide provides a wealth of useful information, including earliest documented uses on commercial cover and a scarcity/value rating for each PNC on cover. New books may be sent for consideration of review to Linn’s Editor, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365. Reviews will be published on a space available basis.

Kitchen Table Philately: sampling a 1-pound worldwide assortment

In each weekly issue of Linn’s, either E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII dissects the contents of a stamp mixture offered to collectors. E. Rawolik is a pseudonym that is also the word “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VII tackles a sample of 95 worldwide stamps plucked from a massive 1-pound assortment from the Postal History Foundation in Arizona. As might be expected, minimum-value stamps dominated the sample, with 73 of the 95 stamps valued at the Scott catalog minimum of 25¢, and there was a significant amount of duplication. On the plus side, Rawolik notes that the sample contained numerous stamps that would please a topical collector. “Two stamps shared the highest catalog value of $2,” Rawolik writes. You’ll have to read the column to learn their subjects and countries of origin.

