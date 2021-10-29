Inside Linn’s: Learning how to spot suspect space covers

Nov 5, 2021, 8 AM

By Charles Snee

The Nov. 22 monthly issue of Linn's Stamp News

Learning how to spot suspect space covers

In Exploring Astrophilately, Charles J. Vukotich Jr. serves up useful tips for identifying space covers that are fraudulent. “The sources of fake space covers are sometimes suspected, but often unproven. The number of people convicted for creating fake space covers is limited to one famous case,” Vukotich writes. That “famous case” is Charles Riser, a space cover dealer who “pleaded guilty to mail fraud and the fraudulent forging and selling of space covers on March 11, 1975, and received four years’ probation,” Vukotich explains. In addition to the cover shown here, Vukotich discusses two other covers. One is a confirmed fake, and the other is suspected of being fraudulent. Read the column to get all the details.

Storied legacy of the Scythians illustrated on stamps

“The Scythians, a nomadic people of Eurasia, ruled the Pontic steppe north of the Black Sea from about the seventh century B.C. to the third century A.D.,” writes Rick Miller in Stamps of Eastern Europe. Miller launches his philatelic exploration of the Scythians with 1966 Soviet Union stamp showing a Scythian golden stag from the sixth century B.C. that is housed in the Hermitage in St. Petersburg, Russia. He also pictures a 2019 €1 stamp from Greece picturing Herodotus. Known as “the father of history,” Herodotus is considered the primary source for information about the Scythians. Other stamps illustrated in Miller’s column feature Scythian burial mounds, known as kurgans; an ornament of a standing horse, because the Scythians spent a great deal of time on horseback; and Scythian battle scenes.

Combos add interesting possibilities for first-day covers

Lloyd de Vries, in First-Day Covers, celebrates one of his passions: combination FDCs. “Such covers often bear previously issued stamps that have a connection of some sort to the new stamp. All are tied by the first-day postmark or postmarks,” de Vries explains. Some subjects, such as U.S. presidents, lend themselves well to combo FDCs because they are shown on more than one stamp. Combo covers can be created using U.S. stamps and issues from another country, “as long as all U.S. postmarks also tie mint U.S. postage,” de Vries writes. To show what is possible, de Vries illustrates a quartet of colorful combo FDCs. The cachet of one of these covers, as de Vries reveals in his column, was produced by a current member of the Linn’s editorial staff.

