Inside Linn’s: New stamps, a new coin and postal reform on July 1, 1851

Jun 23, 2022, 8 AM

This rather nondescript July 1, 1851, stampless first-day cover heralded sweeping postal changes and new postal rates that went into effect the same day. Wayne Youngblood has the details in The Odd Lot in the July 11 issue of Linn’s Stamp News.

By Charles Snee

The July 11 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, June 27. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, June 25. While you wait for your issue to arrive in your mailbox, enjoy these three quick glimpses of exclusive content available only to subscribers.

New stamps, a new coin and postal reform on July 1, 1851

“In terms of United States postal history, July 1 dates loom large. Many stamps from 1847 onward have been issued on that date, and numerous other U.S. postal events can be traced to July 1 anniversaries,” explains Wayne Youngblood in The Odd Lot. But July 1, 1851, is a particularly auspicious moment, both for stamp collectors and coin collectors. For more details, read the rest of the column.

Card used to mail motion picture presents a challenging mystery

In his Modern U.S. Mail column, Tony Wawrukiewicz presents an unusual fourth-class mailing card that was once attached to a container carrying a film that was mailed sometime after Feb. 25, 1949, from the Regional Forester in Portland, Ore., to a district forest ranger in Walla Walla, Wash. The mystery behind this card is tied to a handstamp on the card that references a section in the 1948 Postal Laws and Regulations that discusses a particular mailing class. Wawrukiewicz cites the relevant section and then observes that something important is missing. Read the column for the answer.

Kitchen Table Philately: a worldwide mixture for $20

In each weekly issue of Linn’s, either E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII dissects the contents of a stamp mixture offered to collectors. E. Rawolik is a pseudonym that is also the word “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VI takes on a $20 worldwide assortment of stamps from a seller in Florida who promised a value of $200 based on the 2018 Scott catalog. Of the 63 stamps reviewed, 45 had a value of $1 or more. A used 1878 Peace and Commerce stamp from France came in with the highest catalog value, at $25. Enjoy the full review in the July 11 issue.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter