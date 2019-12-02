Inside Linn’s: Postal rate changes let $1 Statue of Freedom fly solo

Dec 20, 2019, 8 AM

By Charles Snee

The Jan. 6, 2020, issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Dec. 23. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Dec. 21. Here we entice you with a trio of snapshots of exclusive content available only to subscribers.

2019 rate changes set up $1 Statue of Freedom solo use

About a month ago, Linn’s contributing editor Charles Snee was presented with a cover franked with a single United States 2018 $1 Statue of Freedom stamp that was mailed from Minnesota to Linn’s sister publication Coin World in Sidney, Ohio. Thanks to a pair of postal rate changes that went into effect Jan. 27, the stamp exactly paid the required $1 postage. Snee provides additional details in his Dollar-Sign Stamps column.

Searching for stamp images online

William F. Sharpe, in Computers and Stamps, shows reader how to navigate the internet efficiently to locate images of stamps, as well as how to use those images to find additional information. Sharpe reviews StampSearch.info, which he describes as “a dedicated stamp search engine,” and provides helpful tips to aid your online searching, such as buying a digital edition of Linn’s Stamp Identifier.

How to collect it: Walt Whitman commemorative stamp

Linn’s “How to collect it” feature, which debuted in July 2018, serves three purposes: to show how stamp albums are likely to recommend that the collector mount a United States new-issue stamp, to provide the Scott mount number for the stamp, and to offer a helpful tip on one way to save that stamp issue. In this week’s installment, the Walt Whitman 3-ounce rate commemorative stamp issued Sept. 12, 2019, is profiled.

