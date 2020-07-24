Inside Linn’s: Remembering the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II

Jul 31, 2020, 8 AM

In Spotlight on Philately in the Aug. 17 issue of Linn’s Stamp News, Ken Lawrence uses postal history and related items from his own collections to recall the development of the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan that hastened the end

By Charles Snee

The Aug. 17 monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Aug. 3. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Aug. 1. While you wait for your issue to arrive in your mailbox, enjoy these three brief reviews of exclusive content available only to subscribers.

Recalling the atomic bomb and the end of World War II

Ken Lawrence, in Spotlight on Philately, uses covers, cards, letters and related items from his personal collection of 1939-45 World War II postal history in a “75th anniversary tribute to the Americans who, in Abraham Lincoln’s words, ‘gave their last full measure of devotion’ that this nation ‘shall not perish from the earth.’” Among the more than 20 items on display in the column are a number of covers sent to or from undercover addresses for the Los Alamos laboratory and other secret locations that were instrumental in the development of the first atomic bomb. Lawrence artfully weaves a fascinating yet sobering read that you won’t want to miss.

U.S. graded stamp market shows strength in second quarter

In the Scott U.S. Graded Stamp Report, Jim Kloetzel writes that the “second quarter of 2020 continued the high activity in the graded stamp marketplace that we saw in the first quarter.” Based on his analysis of auction results and other market sources, Kloetzel observes that “results overall were quite strong, leading us to conclude once again that the graded stamp market remains quite healthy.” In the Scott portfolio of 19-century, 20-century, airmail and back-of-the-book issues, there were 54 value changes noted, with 43 being increases and 11 being decreases. Particular strength is seen among used 19-century stamps. Value changes are spread among all grades that Scott tracks, from very good-50 through superb-98. Kloetzel’s quarterly report is a must-read if you collect graded stamps.

Plating the 1859 2-penny Queen Victoria stamp of Mauritius

“Plating classic stamps requires patience and a willingness to invest some time learning,” writes Sergio Sismondo in Unveiling Classic Stamps. Sismondo brings both patience and decades of expertise to bear in order to plate the Mauritius 1859 2-penny Queen Victoria stamp, which was printed in sheets of 12. For each of the 12 positions, Sismondo provides identifying characteristics that allow one to determine a given stamp’s position in the sheet; key characteristics are shown in bold lettering. Also provided are images of stamps from each of the positions; most of the stamps are from early, intermediate and late printings. Sismondo’s plating guides for this stamp, which were years in the making, are the first of their kind.

