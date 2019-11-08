Inside Linn’s: $1 Seaplane coil on unusual certified mail cover

Nov 15, 2019, 8 AM

In his Dollar-Sign Stamps column, Charles Snee takes a closer look at an uncommon solicitation mailing franked with a $1 Seaplane coil stamp that was sent via certified mail sometime in the early 1990s.

By Charles Snee

$1 Seaplane coil on unusual certified mail cover

Why would an unnamed organization use a high-denomination stamp such as a $1 Seaplane coil on a solicitation mailing? Dollar-Sign Stamps columnist Charles Snee provides an answer and reveals other aspects of the cover that make it a desirable piece of modern postal history. Snee concludes his column with a brief reflection on the past two decades of writing about his favorite philatelic heavyweights.

Finding stamp errors, freaks and oddities online

Computers and Stamps columnist William F. Sharpe opens his column with a frank admission: He doesn’t collect stamp errors, freaks and oddities. But that didn’t stop him from exploring the vast resources of the Errors, Freaks and Oddities Collectors’ Club website. Sharpe draws attention to the website’s resources page that lists books, articles and additional online destinations that capture the fun and excitement of collecting EFOs.

Kitchen Table Philately: stamps from a dealer in England

In each weekly issue of Linn’s, either E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII dissects the contents of a stamp mixture offered to collectors. E. Rawolik is a pseudonym that is also the word “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VI reviews the highlights from a sample taken from a $20 assortment of worldwide stamps. The high Scott catalog value of $4 went to a 1992 stamp from Rwanda.

