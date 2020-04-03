World Stamps
Inside Linn’s: The connection between Austria and the film ‘The Third Man’
By Charles Snee
The post WWII occupation of Austria and ‘The Third Man’ on stamps
Rick Miller, in Stamps of Eastern Europe, summarizes the post World War II occupation of Austria and explores how that turbulent time served as a dark and shadowy backdrop in The Third Man, the highly regarded film starring Joseph Cotten and Orson Welles that was released in 1949. Along the way, Miller features Austrian stamps that pay tribute to the movie that appears on the American Film Institute’s top 100 list as the 57th best film of all time.
An extra effort for Sunday Maine Statehood stamp first-day cancel
In First-Day Covers Lloyd de Vries recounts the efforts of First Days advertising manager Mark Thompson to obtain unofficial first-day cancels on advertiser invoice mailings that were franked with the U.S. Maine Statehood stamp. Thompson’s quest became more complicated when the original issue date for the Maine Statehood stamp was moved from March 16, a Monday, to Sunday, March 15. Thompson also had to work around the substantial damage to his Nashville, Tenn., home from the tornadoes that roared through Nashville on March 3. You won’t want to miss de Vries’ gripping account.
Kitchen Table Philately: stamps with substantial catalog value
In each weekly issue of Linn’s, either E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII dissects the contents of a stamp mixture offered to collectors. E. Rawolik is a pseudonym that is also the word “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VII sings the praises of a compact assortment of worldwide stamps with substantial catalog value. “Schaefer’s packet was easily the best I’ve seen in years — maybe ever,” Rawolik VII writes.
