Inside Linn’s: Tips for using the digital edition of Linn’s

Mar 20, 2020, 8 AM

By Charles Snee

The April 6 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, March 23. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, March 21. While you wait for your issue to arrive, enjoy these three glimpses of exclusive content available only to subscribers.

Tips for using the digital edition of Linn’s Stamp News

If you are a Linn’s subscriber, you will want to keep William F. Sharpe’s Computers and Stamps column for future reference. Before you can access the online edition, you need to register your account with Amos Media (Linn’s parent company) or download the Linn’s Digital Edition app. Sharpe uses screen shots from the Linn’s digital edition to help you successfully navigate the site and get the most from your reading experience.

Top 10 list would include $5 Washington and Jackson stamp

Do you have a top 10 list of your favorite stamps? If Dollar-Sign Stamps columnist Charles Snee were to produce such a list, the United States 1994 $5 definitive picturing George Washington and Andrew Jackson would be among the stamps selected. Snee reviews the murky origins of the essay that inspired the stamp’s design, and he features a pair of $5 Washington and Jackson covers sent to the Bahamas and Germany.

Stamp Identifier: Cape Juby

Using illustrations and brief summaries, Linn’s Stamp Identifier feature helps collectors learn about stamp-issuing entities from around the world. Up for examination this week is Cape Juby, which today is known as the Tarfaya Strip in Morocco. Most of the stamps for this region are overprinted issues of Rio de Oro, Spain and Spanish Morocco.

