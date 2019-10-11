World Stamps
Inside Linn’s: Unveiling the 1851 Queen Isabella II stamps
By Charles Snee
The Nov. 18 monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Nov. 4. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Nov. 2. Here are three vignettes of exclusive content available only to subscribers.
The 1851 Queen Isabella II stamps of Spain
On Jan. 1, 1851, Spain issued a set of six stamps bearing a portrait of Queen Isabella II. As Unveiling Classic Stamps columnist Sergio Sismondo explains, the stamps satisfied a number of different postal rates and proved to be popular with a significant number of businesses. Sismondo reviews the rates in effect at the time and shows how the stamps furthered Spain’s postal reform efforts.
The history of Swedish migration to America
In the mid-19th century, Swedes began migrating to the United States and Canada in significant numbers. Christer Brunstrom, in Nordic Stamp Scene, provides a detailed review of this population shift, which numbered more than 1 million during a seven-decade period. Important personalities and events, as depicted on U.S. and Swedish stamps, bring a powerful visual component to Brunstrom’s history lesson.
A crossover between philately and numismatics
In Great Britain Philately, Matthew Healey discusses British postal orders, which have connections to both stamp collecting and coin collecting. Over the years various adaptations have allowed the postal order to continue its mission in the digital age: sending modest sums of money over substantial distances. And the Postal Order Society, founded in 1985, attests to the popularity of these fascinating collectibles.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction