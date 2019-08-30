Inside Linn’s: Using Microsoft Office programs to enhance collecting

Sep 19, 2019, 8 AM

In the Oct. 7 issue of Linn’s Stamp News, Computers and Stamps columnist William F. Sharpe provides a useful primer of the many ways the suite of programs in Microsoft Office can be used to enhance your enjoyment of stamp collecting.

By Charles Snee

The Oct. 7 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Sept. 23. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Sept. 21. Here are three glimpses of the content while you wait for your issue to land in your mailbox.

The many ways collectors can use Microsoft Office

William F. Sharpe, in this month’s Computers and Stamps column, unpacks the suite of programs in Microsoft Office 365 and demonstrates how they can be used to organize a stamp collection. From inventorying your stamps using Excel to creating eye-catching album pages with Publisher, Sharpe provides the tips you need to get the most from your digital philatelic pursuits.

Quartet of $5 Hamilton stamps on platinum shipment tag

Charles Snee, in Dollar-Sign Stamps, discusses an unusual registered air parcel post tag franked with four United States $5 Alexander Hamilton stamps that was used to mail a shipment of platinum from Alaska to New York City. Snee enlists the help of two U.S. postal history experts to determine a plausible breakdown of the $21.88 franking on the tag. Read the column to learn why the special Alaska gold rate did not apply to the tag in question.

Kitchen Table Philately: mixture serves up five souvenir sheets

In each weekly issue of Linn’s, either E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII dissects the contents of a stamp mixture offered to collectors. E. Rawolik is a pseudonym that is also the word “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VI sings the praises of a worldwide assortment of 50 stamps that contained five souvenir sheets, one of which brought back pleasant memories of a visit to the United Nations.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter