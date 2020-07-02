Institute for Analytical Philately seeks papers for 2023 symposium

Jul 27, 2021, 3 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The Institute for Analytical Philately has issued a call for papers to be presented at its fifth international symposium. The symposium is tentatively planned for autumn 2023 at a location still to be determined.

Authors are encouraged to present results of their scientific, engineering or mathematical research in philately.

Papers must be previously unpublished and address how analyses were used to solve a philatelic problem.

Technical studies of stamp characteristics (color, ink chemistry, paper, gum, etc.) and postal history are welcome. Studies that advance specific applicable methodologies are preferred.

Preference will be given to new work rather than to continuations of previously published studies.

A paper of 2,500 to 6,000 words to be published in the 2023 symposium proceedings volume will be due no later than June 30, 2023.

A working title and two to three sentences on current or expected results should be submitted by Oct. 31 by email to symposium@analyticalphilately.org. The institute will publish full-length papers in the 2023 proceedings volume.

For information about the Institute for Analytical Philately and its four previous symposia, visit the institute’s website.

For questions about the fifth international symposium, contact any of the institute’s board members at the email addresses on the institute’s website.

