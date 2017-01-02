Auctions
Jenny Invert resurfaces after 99 years, rare 5¢ Lincoln pair highlights auction: Week’s Most Read
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Monday Morning Brief | Breakup of the Soviet Union anniversary: Marty Frankevicz discusses the 25th anniversary of the breakup of the Soviet Union, the formation of the Commonwealth of Independent States, and related stamps.
4. Revisiting the U.S. stamp subject list leaked three years ago: The editors at Linn’s recently looked at the list to see which stamps could be checked off as having been issued and to note the subjects that have yet to be honored on a U.S. stamp.
3. Unannounced cardinal forever envelope sold in Ohio: The previously unannounced security-lined envelope repeats the design of the Northern Cardinal forever stamp that was issued in August 2016.
2. Rare 5¢ Lincoln pair among highlights at upcoming Harmer-Schau Orcoexpo sale: The auction will be spread across three sessions during the 42nd annual Orcoexpo in Fullerton, Calif., near Anaheim.
1. Jenny Invert last seen in 1918 to be auctioned: A treasured error stamp that seemingly vanished after its discovery 99 years ago is making a dramatic reappearance.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Find us on Instagram
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction