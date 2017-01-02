Jenny Invert resurfaces after 99 years, rare 5¢ Lincoln pair highlights auction: Week’s Most Read

May 4, 2021, 2 AM

Out of circulation for 99 years, the Position 79 Inverted Jenny airmail error has resurfaced and will be auctioned off. It was the focus of this week's top post on Linns.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Monday Morning Brief | Breakup of the Soviet Union anniversary: Marty Frankevicz discusses the 25th anniversary of the breakup of the Soviet Union, the formation of the Commonwealth of Independent States, and related stamps.

4. Revisiting the U.S. stamp subject list leaked three years ago: The editors at Linn’s recently looked at the list to see which stamps could be checked off as having been issued and to note the subjects that have yet to be honored on a U.S. stamp.

3. Unannounced cardinal forever envelope sold in Ohio: The previously unannounced security-lined envelope repeats the design of the Northern Cardinal forever stamp that was issued in August 2016.

2. Rare 5¢ Lincoln pair among highlights at upcoming Harmer-Schau Orcoexpo sale: The auction will be spread across three sessions during the 42nd annual Orcoexpo in Fullerton, Calif., near Anaheim.

1. Jenny Invert last seen in 1918 to be auctioned: A treasured error stamp that seemingly vanished after its discovery 99 years ago is making a dramatic reappearance.

