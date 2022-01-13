World Stamps
Inverted overprint appeals to Nicaragua collectors
Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
The market for stamps from most Latin American countries remains fairly strong.
The market is especially keen for specialized varieties, such as inverted overprints, inverted centers, imperforate varieties, etc., regardless of whether or not they are listed or valued in the Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue or Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940.
In 1932, Nicaragua overprinted and surcharged 14 stamps from the regular issue of 1914-32 for use as airmail stamps (Scott C49-C62). The three-line overprint reads “Correo Aereo Interior-1932 Vale” followed by the new denomination. The set is valued in unused, hinged condition at $26.45. All stamps in the set exist with the overprint inverted.
The Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 notes but does not value the varieties with the inverted overprint. They are in strong demand from Nicaragua specialist collectors. Examples in unused, hinged condition are selling for $40 to $50 each, even the stamps with lower face values.
