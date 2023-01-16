US Stamps
Iowa stamp club displays Black Heritage stamps
By Linn’s Staff
Members of the Cedar Rapids Stamp Club arranged a display of United States Black Heritage stamps at the main Cedar Rapids post office, the club’s vice president Steve Kossayian said in a Feb. 5 press release.
The club will maintain the display through March at the post office located at 615 6th Ave. SE, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Club members Kossayian, Don Horak and Mike Taylor assembled and mounted the full set of stamps in the Black Heritage series on White Ace album pages donated by Michael Mules of Fox River Stamps.
The U.S. Black Heritage commemorative series began in 1978 with the release of the 13¢ Harriet Tubman stamp (Scott 1744).
The display will appear again at Cerapex 2023 to be held April 22-23 at the Machinists Union Hall, 222 Prospect Place SW, in Cedar Rapids.
The Cedar Rapids Stamp Club, made up of collectors from around eastern Iowa, meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the First Presbyterian Church, 802 12th St., in Marion, Iowa.
More information can be found on the club’s website.
